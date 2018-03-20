Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why One Woman Was Arrested For Ordering A Breakfast Sandwich [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 6 hours ago
3 reads
Leave a comment

Trey Songz was recently arrested for domestic violence. He was released on $50,000 bail and the woman that alleged this happened is being represented by Lisa Bloom. Another explosion happened in Texas and caused two men to be injured.

One woman was arrested after being drunk and driving. She was trying to order a breakfast sandwich at the jail security booth and got arrested for driving while impaired. Ex-NBA player, Steve Francis was also arrested for public intoxication.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Trey Songz Arrested For Domestic Violence

RELATED: Woman Says Trey Songz Beat Her While Others Watched [VIDEO]

RELATED: Ex-NBA Player Glen “Big Baby” Davis Arrested For Selling Drugs

The Latest:

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Tour" In St. Louis [PHOTOS]

79 photos Launch gallery

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Tour" In St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Trey Songz “Tremaine The Tour” In St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Trey Songz "Tremaine The Tour" In St. Louis [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest