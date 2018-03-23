Trouble & Mike Will Made It Release ‘Edgewood’ Album

2 reads Leave a comment
Trouble announced last year that he would be releasing his debut album, ‘Edgewood’ sometime soon and now the wait is over. After signing a multi-million dollar deal with Interscope, The Mike Will Made It executive produced album has officially released and features Drake, Fetty Wap, The Weeknd, Quavo, Lil Boosie, Lil 1, and Low Down Dirty Black.
Stream ‘Edgewood’ below.
