Trouble & Mike Will Made It Release ‘Edgewood’ Album

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 1 hour ago
Trouble Visits The Durtty Boyz Show

Trouble announced last year that he would be releasing his debut album, ‘Edgewood’ sometime soon and now the wait is over. After signing a multi-million dollar deal with Interscope, The Mike Will Made It executive produced album has officially released and features Drake, Fetty Wap, The Weeknd, Quavo, Lil Boosie, Lil 1, and Low Down Dirty Black.

Stream ‘Edgewood’ below.

