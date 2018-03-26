Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Why Tamar Braxton’s Ex- Nanny Is Suing Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Atlanta's Hottest Hip Hop

Posted 3 hours ago
2 reads
Leave a comment

Tamar Braxton has been making headlines for months now as she goes through some marriage difficulties with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert. She is also being sued by her ex-nanny that claims she is owed over $150,000. The caretaker in the lawsuit states she cooked meals, helped raise her son and cleaned.

She allegedly hasn’t been paid one cent, but the team believes Tamar has done other things for her nanny. Amber Rose cleared her entire Instagram page and some think it’s because her and 21 Savage are broken up. Rose mentioned she misses him and just wants to get away from the negativity.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Tamar Braxton Teases Talk Show Debut?

RELATED: Braxton Sisters: Discussing Tamar & Vince’s Relationship Is Not Off Limits [VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Trina Braxton Went Off On Tamar Braxton [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

13 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Continue reading 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her Bawdy

Tamar Braxton shows off her fit body on Instagram.

comments – Add Yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest