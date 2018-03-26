Why Tamar Braxton’s Ex- Nanny Is Suing Her [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamar Braxton has been making headlines for months now as she goes through some marriage difficulties with her estranged husband, Vincent Herbert. She is also being sued by her ex-nanny that claims she is owed over $150,000. The caretaker in the lawsuit states she cooked meals, helped raise her son and cleaned.

She allegedly hasn’t been paid one cent, but the team believes Tamar has done other things for her nanny. Amber Rose cleared her entire Instagram page and some think it’s because her and 21 Savage are broken up. Rose mentioned she misses him and just wants to get away from the negativity.

