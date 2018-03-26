Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Trouble Speaks Out About Getting Into The Music Business [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Trouble the rapper is making his way to the top. He recently released his mixtape “Edgewood,” that is produced by Mike Will. Trouble didn’t think he was ready for the music business, but he was encouraged by Will to take the chance.

Fans love Trouble because of his lyrics. He was happy that he took the chance and is ready for his career to take off. Do you think Trouble sounds like someone we know from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show?”

