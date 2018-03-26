Trouble Speaks Out About Getting Into The Music Business [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

4 reads Leave a comment
Trouble the rapper is making his way to the top. He recently released his mixtape “Edgewood,” that is produced by Mike Will. Trouble didn’t think he was ready for the music business, but he was encouraged by Will to take the chance.
Fans love Trouble because of his lyrics. He was happy that he took the chance and is ready for his career to take off. Do you think Trouble sounds like someone we know from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show?”
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Killer Mike Apologizes For Offensive NRA Interview
RELATED: 6 Of The Craziest Things Stormy Daniels Revealed About Trump During Her “60 Minutes” Interview
RELATED: Luenell Tells Why She Had To Serve Time In County Jail [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
The Latest:
- What’s the worse sign to date? #ReecQOTD
- Baton Rouge Officers Who Fatally Shot Alton Sterling Will Walk Free
- Happy Birthday Mariah Carey!
- Bobby V Responds To Rape Allegations [Video]
- ‘LHHATLS7’ Recap: Erica Mena’s Thirst For Tommie Is At Peak Levels
- Alicia Keys Set To Produce Biopic Of Legendary Choreographer Alvin Ailey
- Sanaa Lathan Clarifies That She Didn’t Bite Beyoncé
- Terry Crews Opens Up And Talks About How His Porn Addiction Nearly Cost Him His Marriage
- Finally!: Cardi B’s New Album ‘Invasion Of Privacy’ Drops April 6
- This Epic Photo Bomb Ruined A Picture Perfect Beach Moment
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
6 photos Launch gallery
"The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" Meetings [EXCLUSIVE PHOTOS]
1. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 6
2. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 6
3. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 6
4. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 6
5. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 6
6. "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show" MeetingsSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 6
comments – add yours