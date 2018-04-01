Entertainment News
90’s and 2000’s Remixes That Were Better Than The Original

@MatthewACherry got Twitter to curate a remix-playlist that could spin for eternity.

Global Grind

Posted 8 hours ago
Puff Daddy, Lil Kim - 'Interview Magizine 30th Anniversary Presents David LaChapelle's

Source: Jim Spellman / Getty

It’s crazy what one tweet can start.

When documentarian Matthew A. Cherry asked his timeline to name remixes that came out better than the original songs, few could have guessed that he would get over 1,000 replies within a few hours.

Whether you credit Diddy or Jermaine Dupri with perfecting the remix, click through this mega-playlist to re-experience the greatest flips of all time.

@DianneG kicked things off with two indisputable bangers, featuring the original Queen Bee, Lil Kim.

