ATL
Home > ATL

Birthday Bash Flashback: André 3000 Pops Up On Reec

Hot 107.9 Staff

Posted 2 hours ago
145 reads
Leave a comment
Patrick McMullan Archives

Source: Patrick McMullan / Getty

Reec is no stranger to the shenanigans that happen at Birthday Bash, so nothing surprises him…Well almost nothing. Check out the video as Reec reminisces on the moment André 3000 pulled up on him back stage at the show.

CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS 

Every summer Birthday Bash ATL 2018 takes over the city and brings one of the biggest hip hop concerts in the country. Here are 5 reasons why you can’t miss Birthday Bash ATL 2018 this year.

Text birthdaybash to 71007 to join our club for all our exclusive announcements!

Birthday Bash ATL 2018 graphics

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest