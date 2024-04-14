Listen Live
Glass House Eye Wear Is Changing The Eye Wear Game! #BlackGirlMagic

Published on April 14, 2024

Meet the business and creative minds behind Glass House Eyewear. They are changing industry one frame at a time. Listen to their inspirational story with Reec.

 HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!

Glass House Eye Wear Is Changing The Eye Wear Game! #BlackGirlMagic  was originally published on majicatl.com

