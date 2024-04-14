Meet the business and creative minds behind Glass House Eyewear. They are changing industry one frame at a time. Listen to their inspirational story with Reec.
HERE FOR MORE EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEWS BY REEC SWINEY WITH: DONNELL RAWLINGS, JADA KISS, WENDY WILLIAMS AND MORE!
Glass House Eye Wear Is Changing The Eye Wear Game! #BlackGirlMagic was originally published on majicatl.com
-
Jay-Z's Alleged Mistress Dies At 28
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Founder of The Dungeon Family, Rico Wade Passed Away
-
23 Atlanta Slang Words And Phrases That Drive The Culture
-
[CLICK HERE] Get Your Tickets To Birthday Bash 2024
-
Sex Tape Alert!!!! Staring Draya Michele
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Save The Date! June 22nd @ State Farm Arena
-
Birthday Bash ATL 2024: Latto and Friends