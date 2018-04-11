Did Wale Shoot His Shot With SZA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wale and Headkrack had an interesting conversation about some women in the industry that they wouldn’t mind being with. Headkrack mentioned that Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s sister is a firecracker. Then they began to talk about SZA.

Follow @TheRSMS

Wale smiled and mentioned that they are friends. When Headkrack asked did he ever try to get with her he just sat there. They also talked about Sanaa Lathan as before and wrestling storylines.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Wale Shares His Love Of Sanaa Lathan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Wale Speaks On Supporting Controversial Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why SZA Might Leave Music [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest: