3 reads Leave a comment
Wale and Headkrack had an interesting conversation about some women in the industry that they wouldn’t mind being with. Headkrack mentioned that Hennessy Carolina, Cardi B’s sister is a firecracker. Then they began to talk about SZA.
Wale smiled and mentioned that they are friends. When Headkrack asked did he ever try to get with her he just sat there. They also talked about Sanaa Lathan as before and wrestling storylines.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Wale Shares His Love Of Sanaa Lathan [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Wale Speaks On Supporting Controversial Artists [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Why SZA Might Leave Music [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- When Is Birthday Bash ATL 2018?
- Kobe Bryant & Other Celebs Who Almost Got The Paws Put On Em By Another Star
- Hot Seat! John Legend Defends His Knowledge Of Wife Chrissy Teigen
- Did Wale Shoot His Shot With SZA? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- How To Tell If Your Girl Or Guy Really Loves You
- Reec & Dj Jay T Help ATL’s Students Get Hyped For State Testing!
- Cardi B Performing Lady Gaga In High School Is Proof That She’ll Be A Superstar — Foreva
- Mariah Carey Opens Up About Her Struggles With Bipolar Disorder
- Finally Social Media Saves A Relationship & Highlights True Love
- How Drake Handpicked 5th Ward Weebie to Produce “Nice For What” NOLA Bounce Sound [VIDEO]
SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles [PHOTOS]
16 photos Launch gallery
SZA Rocking Natural Hairstyles [PHOTOS]
1.1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16.16 of 16
comments – add yours