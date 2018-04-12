2 reads Leave a comment
Join Hot 107.9’s Reec as he broadcast LIVE from this HUGE Hiring Event!
Attend the Atlanta, GA | 100,000 Opportunities Initiative Fair!
Register now for this FREE event, Hundreds employers will be hiring on the spot!
Employers include: Starbucks, FedEx, Five Guys, Nordstrom… and more. Click here for the full list.
Come for the whole day or a few hours.
- Get help with your resume and job application, and practice your interview skills with experts
- Discover options to complete high school and explore college
- Connect with resources to address your judicial record or get immigration support
- Find a mentor, transportation and housing resources, a job training program, and much more!
Reserve your spot today By Clicking Here!
DATE AND TIME
Thu, May 3, 2018
9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT
Georgia World Congress Center
285 Andrew Young International Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30313
