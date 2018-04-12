Attend the Atlanta, GA | 100,000 Opportunities Initiative Fair!

Register now for this FREE event, Hundreds employers will be hiring on the spot!

Employers include: Starbucks, FedEx, Five Guys, Nordstrom… and more. Click here for the full list.

Come for the whole day or a few hours.

Get help with your resume and job application , and practice your interview skills with experts

and , and practice your skills with experts Discover options to complete high school and explore college

and explore Connect with resources to address your judicial record or get immigration support

or get Find a mentor, transportation and housing resources, a job training program, and much more!

Reserve your spot today By Clicking Here!

DATE AND TIME

Thu, May 3, 2018

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30313