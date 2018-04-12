#CommunityHelp
100,000 Opportunities Initiative Fair!

Join Hot 107.9’s Reec as he broadcast LIVE from this HUGE Hiring Event!

Attend the Atlanta, GA | 100,000 Opportunities Initiative Fair!

Register now for this FREE event, Hundreds employers will be hiring on the spot!

Employers include: Starbucks, FedEx, Five Guys, Nordstrom… and more. Click here for the full list.

Come for the whole day or a few hours.

  • Get help with your resume and job application, and practice your interview skills with experts
  • Discover options to complete high school and explore college
  • Connect with resources to address your judicial record or get immigration support
  • Find a mentortransportation and housing resources, a job training program, and much more!

Reserve your spot today By Clicking Here!

DATE AND TIME

Thu, May 3, 2018

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM EDT

Georgia World Congress Center

285 Andrew Young International Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30313

 

