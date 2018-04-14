Blaque Speaks On Keeping Natina Reed & Left Eye’s Name & Legacy Alive

Shamari and Brandi of R&B group, Blaque recently stopped by The Progress Report to speak on coming up in the music business in the 90s with popular hits, “808” and “Bring It All To Me”, being signed to Left Eye of TLC, and the tragic death of their third member, Natina Reed.

The ladies also speak on appearing in their first film, ‘Bring It On’ and Gabrielle Union helping them prepare for their roles. Brandi speaks on her experience signing the hook on Nelly’s 2005 single, “Grillz” and thoughts on the current state of R&B.

Lastly, Shamari speaks on her marriage to Ronnie DeVoe of New Edition and Bell Biv DeVoe and balancing personal and business life.

Check out Blaque on tour in a city near you with sounds by The Progress Report’s own, DJ Exel!

Instagram @Official.Blaque @TheBrandid @ShamariDevoe @TheProgressReport101

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

