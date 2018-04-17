Torrei Hart Thinks Every Man Cheats, But Is Totally Ok With The Side Chick [Exclusive Video]

Torrei Hart has a very interesting opinion on relationships, cheating, and side chicks. The 40 year old comedian and ex wife of Kevin Hart, is no stranger to infidelities in a relationship. She candidly talked about the place of a good side chick and even stated that if her man was honest, she’d prolly let him keep a chick on the side. Damn, maybe if Kevin woulda been honest, he could have had his cake and ate it too. 😩

