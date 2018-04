Via | HipHopDX

It looks like Drake is planning for a summer takeover.

On Monday (April 16), the 6 God went on Instagram to reveal a June 2018 release date for his next album. The project’s title, by all indications, appears to be Scorpion. Drake — who is a Scorpio — first hinted at the title with a scorpion pendant then all but confirmed it by wearing a jacket featuring “Scorpion” across the back.

📀 JUNE 2018 A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Apr 16, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

