Everything You Need To Know For Early Voting In The May 22nd Georgia Primary

Georgia voters will cast ballots in the Republican and Democratic Primaries, and special elections.

If you want to beat the long lines, you can vote early beginning April 30th.

Early voting begins Monday, April 30th and ends Friday, May 18th. If you want to vote absentee, you have to request the absentee ballot from your county elections office by Friday, May 18th and have it mailed by Tuesday, May 22nd.

Remember locations and hours for Early Voting vary, so check your county elections offices for hours and updated locations.

Also check with your county elections office about weekend voting. In Fulton, weekend voting will be held Saturday, May 5th and 12th from 8:30 am until 7 pm. And Sunday, May 6th from noon until 5 pm.

The most prominent election will be for Governor. The ballot also includes the Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of State

Races. Congressional, Georgia House and Georgia Senate races are contested as well as county commission seats and races for county boards of education.

If needed, run-off races will be held Tuesday, July 24th.

Heads up! Don’t miss the Voter Registration Deadline!

The political season is heating up, and people are anxious to see who will be Georgia’s next Governor.

You only have a few days to register if you want to participate in the Primary election in May.

April 24th is THE LAST DAY to register if you want to vote in the May 22nd Election.

Voters will have a lot to choose. In additional to the Governor’s race, there is the Lt. Governor’s race,

as well as seats in the Georgia General Assembly and Congress.

If you have a valid driver’s license, you can register online. If not, you can go to your county elections office or call your elections office to have an application mailed to you.

Don’t know if you’re registered?

Click on the state’s “My Voter Page” https://www.mvp.sos.ga.gov/MVP/mvp.do

words by: Denise Dunbar

Also On Hot 107.9: