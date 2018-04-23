Kanye West Says He Produced Nas’ New Album From The Sunken Place

Via | HipHopDX

TWITTER – Kanye West continues putting his Twitter fingers to use with yet another announcement. On Sunday (April 22), the suddenly outspoken Hip Hop force announced the release date for Nas’ highly anticipated solo album with a simple tweet.

“Nas June 15th,” he wrote.

West also revealed he’s the producer behind not only Nas’ upcoming project but also “all the albums” he’s mentioned on social media over the past week, including his collaboration with Kid Cudi, Kids See Ghost, Pusha T’s King Push and an album from G.O.O.D. Music artist Teyana Taylor.

“I’m hand producing all the albums I tweeted about,” he wrote. “Been chopping samples from the sunken place. Pusha May 25th My album June 1st me and Cudi June 8th and Teyana June 22nd and oh yeah.”

