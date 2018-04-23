Troll SZN: Fans Went In On Kanye West’s New Yeezy Footwear That Looks Like Everything But Shoes

Kanye West fans have been anticipating his new music and new designs all year long — so you can imagine the disappointment when Ye’ revealed his fruit roll up-esque new footwear.

This shit look like a Scooby Doo fruit snack https://t.co/sEGvsxpJuQ — Young Person (@EricTrillman_) April 19, 2018

The slander didn’t stop there. The track pant boot got a bad rep also:

track pant boots 🤷‍♂️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ pic.twitter.com/oXl71gn3L9 — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 20, 2018

Yeezy dawg… this look like a scandal bag with a heel. What's next, a crocus bag maxi dress? Stop it g. https://t.co/9kW92TUORD — Penga.🇯🇲 (@Ccino_ja) April 21, 2018

So did the transparent heel:

That yeezy heel pic.twitter.com/iDwGUnTaKA — Barlos Xantana (@Actn_jcksn) April 19, 2018

Despite the slander that the new Yeezy ware has been receiving, something tells us that folks are still going to spend an arm and leg just to cop it.

Yeezy taught em.

via GIPHY

Also On Hot 107.9: