Troll SZN: Fans Went In On Kanye West’s New Yeezy Footwear That Looks Like Everything But Shoes

Global Grind

Posted 2 hours ago
FRANCE-FASHION-MEN-GIVENCHY-PEOPLE

Source: FRANCOIS GUILLOT / Getty

Kanye West fans have been anticipating his new music and new designs all year long — so you can imagine the disappointment when Ye’ revealed his fruit roll up-esque new footwear.

 

The slander didn’t stop there. The track pant boot got a bad rep also:

So did the transparent heel:

Despite the slander that the new Yeezy ware has been receiving, something tells us that folks are still going to spend an arm and leg just to cop it.

 

Yeezy taught em.

