De Strenth Of De Pentha: 5 Real Life Black Heros They Don’t Want You To Know About

Over the weekend, we watched a Black man save numerous lives by disarming a man who opened fire at a Waffle House in Tennessee. 29-year old James Shaw Jr. is sort of like the real life Black Panther now.

Instead of arresting Black folks for chilling at a Starbucks, it’s time to start acknowledging the real life heroes who risk their lives for the well being of others — even when others aren’t too fond of their melanin.

Like concertgoer Jonathan Smith who was shot twice while rescuing injured people during the Las Vegas massacre (a.k.a. the deadliest mass shooting in US history) that left over 50 dead in 2017.

Or Otis Gaither who saved the lives of a Confederate flag toting couple who was trapped in a fire:

We can’t forget the hilarious Charles Ramsey who rescued three women who were kidnapped in Cleveland.

UFC heavyweight and Houston native Derrick Lewis also risked his life to save a Confederate flag toter during Hurricane Harvey without any hesitation.

It’s not just the men who’ve risked it all while trying to protect a supposed enemy. In 1996, 18-year old Keshia Thomas made headlines after using her body as a human shield to protect a man wearing a Confederate flag T-shirt as he was being physically attacked by protesters.

18-year-old Keshia Thomas protects a fallen man, believed to be associated with the Ku Klux Klan from an angry mob of anti-clan protestors. Ann Arbor, Michigan USA. 1996 By Mark Brunner pic.twitter.com/nsWA8CpIxQ — Lost In History (@HistoryToLearn) November 26, 2017

Maybe they should show these clips at Starbucks’ next unconscious bias training.

