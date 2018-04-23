Middle Finger To The Law: Man Spends 8 Months In Jail After Flipping Off Speed Cameras

In another White people’s version of thug life, one English driver was like “eff the police” when he decided to throw his middle finger up at speed cameras while driving.

Timothy Hill, 67, even fitted a laser jammer to his Range Rover to prevent any device from picking up his speed. Timothy was thus able to throw the big ones up and possibly get away with speeding back in December 2017, according to BBC.

However, this all turned out to be the wrong move since police were able to identify Timothy via the cameras. He even tried to destroy his laser jammer when he found out police were investigating.

With the footage as evidence, cops were able to bring Timothy in for questioning.

He eventually admitted to his middle finger mischief, although they couldn’t charge him with speeding since his speed couldn’t be picked up. They did however slap him with “perverting the course of justice” and he was jailed for eight months and banned from driving for 16 months.

Timothy Hill 67, who fitted a laser jammer to his Range Rover and made rude gestures as he drove past @NYorksPolice speed vans has been jailed for eight months for perverting the course of justice. pic.twitter.com/u7lWFi9bWp — Malik Walton (@Cameramal) April 23, 2018

Eesh.

Makes me wonder, did the fam have their “Free Timothy” shirts on and ready…

…or maybe not.

