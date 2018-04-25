Breaking: Water Is Wet & Kim Kardashian Releases More Nudes

So much went down this week!

Beyoncé gave the performance of her life twice and donated to HBCUs, Kanye announced epic album releases (and caused blood pressures to rise)….and of course Kim Kardashian went full-on nude.

That’s right, once again Kim K was caught in the buff, this time as a way to promote her new perfume KKW Body.

According to People, the photo project was conceived by controversial artist Vanessa Beecroft (the same woman who consulted with Kanye on his Yeezy fashion shows and who notoriously said “There is Vanessa Beecroft as a European White female, and then there is Vanessa Beecroft as Kanye, an African-American male.”).

This means that the photos for the perfume were probably intended to have some artsy-fartsy vibe.

But at the end of the day, they just turned out to be snaps of Kim’s breasts…

her crotch…

…and her in some silver-looking stuff.

Any questions?

Some of the Internet was already over Kim’s promo campaign, pointing out that it’s not that innovative to have a perfume container molded after one’s body.

But whatever sells right?

Swipe through for some of the hilarious commentary from Twitter!

