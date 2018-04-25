Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Breaking: Water Is Wet & Kim Kardashian Releases More Nudes

The world is in its natural order.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
14 reads
Leave a comment
#BlogHer16 Experts Among Us Conference

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

So much went down this week!

Beyoncé gave the performance of her life twice and donated to HBCUs, Kanye announced epic album releases (and caused blood pressures to rise)….and of course Kim Kardashian went full-on nude.

That’s right, once again Kim K was caught in the buff, this time as a way to promote her new perfume KKW Body.

We took a mold of my body and made it a perfume bottle. @kkwfragrance

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

 

According to People, the photo project was conceived by controversial artist Vanessa Beecroft (the same woman who consulted with Kanye on his Yeezy fashion shows and who notoriously said “There is Vanessa Beecroft as a European White female, and then there is Vanessa Beecroft as Kanye, an African-American male.”).

This means that the photos for the perfume were probably intended to have some artsy-fartsy vibe.

But at the end of the day, they just turned out to be snaps of Kim’s breasts…

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

 

her crotch…

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

 

…and her in some silver-looking stuff.

#KKWBODY, KKW FRAGRANCE’S NEWEST PERFUME, IS COMING SOON ON 04.30

A post shared by KKW FRAGRANCE (@kkwfragrance) on

 

Any questions?

 

Some of the Internet was already over Kim’s promo campaign, pointing out that it’s not that innovative to have a perfume container molded after one’s body.

But whatever sells right?

Swipe through for some of the hilarious commentary from Twitter!

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now