Video Shows Ex-NFL Player Choked, Slammed And Had His Teeth Knocked Out By Cops

Black people must have their cell phones charged 24 hours a day to blast police brutality incidents. The latest in a nationwide string of damning police brutality videos posted to social media showed Georgia cops forcing a Black ex-NFL player to the ground like they were the featured primetime act on WrestleMania.

The clip of Desmond Marrow’s arrest posted on Facebook Thursday has folks’ anger at level 100, with the alarm being sounded once again across the country.

First, three White Henry County officers choked and slammed Marrow, 30, in the head until he passed out. He cried and screamed that he couldn’t breathe to no avail, the video revealed.

Secondly, Marrow’s teeth were knocked out, he said on social media. The arrest was so violent that he also suffered a shoulder strain and a concussion.

Thirdly, Marrow, listed on the preseason roster of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, complied with officers’ demands during the arrest. He also told cops that he was not resisting, but they didn’t stop and one officer even warned him that he had a stun gun.

“I’m not even doing nothing. I’m not even fighting back,” Marrow, who appeared to be handcuffed, said to the two officers who slammed him against a white pickup truck. One of the officers had Marrow’s arms behind his back, and the other officer pulled his legs out from under him before he was taken to the concrete. He struggled and screamed more as an officer pressed down on his throat. Marrow said Eric Garner‘s last words, “I can’t breathe” but was still manhandled.

Finally, cops conveniently used the mistaken identity defense in believing his cell phone was a gun like in Stephon Clark‘s deadly shooting in Sacramento last month, according to The Washington Post. If there was a silver lining, it’s that Marrow didn’t suffer the same deadly fate as Clark and so many other unarmed Black men after interactions with White police officers.

“I thought I was going to die. I was sure I was passing out or dying when Officer #D.Rose was choking me as my breath kept slipping away,” Marrow wrote.

As to why cops arrested Marrow, they acted on suspicion after he was alleged to have played part in an altercation. Marrow was charged with terroristic threats, reckless driving and aggressive driving, according to Atlanta’s 11 Alive.

No one should have to experience what Marrow went through with this beyond terrible arrest. The situation was especially traumatizing, he said.

“This has affected me mentally and impacted my life in a way I can’t even humanly describe,” Marrow wrote on social media. “This isn’t a cry for sympathy, I just need it to be known . . . My cry is for JUSTICE.”

