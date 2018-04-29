Watch T.I. Feat. Jacquees “Certified” Music Video (Presented by Coalition DJs)

Coalition DJs teamed up with T.I. & Jacquees for a certified banger produced by Deraj Global & Jagged Edge.

The Coalition DJs were assembled in 2008 as the brainchild of Atlanta music exec, Xavier Hargrove (DJ Big-X). After nearly 10+ years of watching DJ Funky, DJ X-Rated, and DJ Nando establish their names individually via popular Atlanta gentlemen’s clubs such as Jazzy T’s, Strokers, and Magic City, X felt that combining their efforts would make them a force to be reckoned with in Atlanta’s booming urban nightlife and music scene.

Utilizing longstanding relationships and capitalizing off of the extraordinary success of the city’s local talent, The Coalition DJs carved their niche.

With their exceptional skills on the turntables and the microphone, they’ve broken records for artists like Young Jeezy, Future, Ca$h Out, Travis Porter, Waka Flocka, 2 Chainz, Gucci Mane, Shawty Lo, T.I., B.o.B, Jermaine Dupri, and more.

Today, there are Coalition DJs throughout Atlanta, Detroit, Miami, Tennessee and North Carolina.

Strip clubs in Atlanta control the music scene and the Coalition DJs are the go-to source for new music and talent.

Each and every Monday, Coalition DJs hold New Music Mondays, which is when an artist (mainstream or independent) plays up to three songs, first verse and a hook and receive criticism and feedback from over 20 reputable members.

This is a great opportunity for artists to connect with DJs and media personnels in the Atlanta market. After the meeting, it is recommended that New Music Monday guests go around to the clubs to visit the DJs and get their music played. (A tour guide can be provided).

The Coalition DJs were assembled in 2008 as the brainchild of Atlanta music exec, Xavier Hargrove (DJ Big X). After years of watching DJ Funky, DJ X-Rated, and DJ Nando (the crew’s original founders) establish their names individually via popular Atlanta gentlemens’ clubs such as Jazzy T’s, Strokers, and Magic City, X felt that combining their efforts would make them a force to be reckoned with in Atlanta’s booming urban nightlife and music scene. Utilizing longstanding relationships and capitalizing off of the extraordinary success of the city’s local talent, the Coalition DJs carved their niche. And, with marketing pro Nick Love at the helm, the team’s influence and reach grew nationally. With their exceptional skills on the turntables and the microphone, they’ve broken records for artists like Young Jeezy, TI, Future, Cash Out, Travis Porter, 2 Chainz, Rich Homie Quan, Migos, and more. Without question, they are officially the #1 DJ Crew In The World!

@coalitiondjsatl

Lalaa Shepard

@lalaashep

Also On Hot 107.9: