Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Monday Motivation: 96-Year Old Army Vet Proves It’s Never Too Late To Follow Your Dreams

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
US-JAPAN-HISTORY-WWII

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Folks these days complain about frivolous things like getting their diploma one semester later than their peers — but imagine graduating college 70 years after your classmates.

 

96-year-old former U.S. Navy pilot, Bob Barger, shocked the world last week by finally snagging his associates degree in technical studies from the University of Toledo, a whole seventy years after his original graduating class. Reports say he’s the oldest graduate in the university’s history.

If you’re thinking 70 years doesn’t seem that long ago, check out these 5 things that were going on in 1948:

A gallon of gas cost 16 cents back then

 

A movie ticket was 60 cents

 

Ghandi was murdered

 

Apartheid began in South Africa

 

The game of Scrabble was introduced

 

Samuel L. Jackson was born

 

Congrats Bob Barger on living multiple lives in multiple lifetimes.

via GIPHY

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now