Did You Catch All Of The Symbolism In Childish Gambino’s ‘This Is America’ Video?

Global Grind

Posted 4 hours ago
RBC Royal Bank Bluesfest

Source: Mark Horton / Getty

Over the weekend Childish Gambino dropped the video for “This Is America” after debuting the song on Saturday Night Live. The internet spent days reviewing the imagery and have managed to reach so many theories about the video that you can’t help but want to watch it over and over again.

Flip through the pages below to uncover some of the symbolism Childish Gambino included in the video. It will leave you shook!

