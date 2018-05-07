Black Tony Put On Blast By Baby Mama And Get’s Fired! [EXCLUSIVE]

Look like Black Tony will have to look for another job. His baby mama called up Rickey Smiley and told him Black Tony stole his credit card to purchase tickets for her mother. When they landed they had to pay for the tickets and now have to take a Megabus from Miami to Atlanta.
Black Tony called up Rickey and tried to explain himself, but it was too late. He’s in trouble for using the credit card and Rickey told him to get it together. After that he fired Black Tony.
