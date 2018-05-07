Black Tony Put On Blast By Baby Mama And Get’s Fired! [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rickey Smiley Morning Show | 05.07.18
Leave a comment

Look like Black Tony will have to look for another job. His baby mama called up Rickey Smiley and told him Black Tony stole his credit card to purchase tickets for her mother. When they landed they had to pay for the tickets and now have to take a Megabus from Miami to Atlanta.

Black Tony called up Rickey and tried to explain himself, but it was too late. He’s in trouble for using the credit card and Rickey told him to get it together. After that he fired Black Tony.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Black Tony Is Ready To Get Rich From New Trappaccino Drinks [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Mistakes JahLion Sound For Mexican And Tries To Make Cinco De Mayo Plans [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Robs Dollar Tree And Opens Dollar Bush [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On Steve Harvey's Show "Steve"

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

6 photos Launch gallery

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey’s Show [PHOTOS]

Rickey Smiley Visits Steve Harvey's Show [PHOTOS]

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now