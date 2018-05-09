Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Fans Get Inspired By The Met Gala With Stunning Art & Hilarious Parodies

Looks are cemented in history.

Global Grind

Posted 3 hours ago
0 reads
Leave a comment
Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination Costume Institute Gala

Source: Jackson Lee / Getty

Folks are still feeling the high from the Met Gala on Monday and now people’s creative sides are coming out.

With the gaudy theme of “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination,” it’s no surprise comedic parodies would follow…

 

As well as stunning art…

 

If you want more creative looks inspired by the gala, as well as some of the funny, swipe through to see how far people’s imaginations went!

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now