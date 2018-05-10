STREAM: Atlantic Records Newcomer Jevon Doe Puts His Spin On Music Shoulchild’s Hit Song ‘Just Friends’

4 reads Leave a comment
Meet Texas-born rapper & LA Residing MC Jevon Doe, he last graced our ears with the street single 3 strikes featuring ATL’s own Yummy Pearl.
Today he’s here to deliver the sounds to his rendition of the Early 2000s smash from Musiq Soulchild titled ‘Just Friends’. His version does Musiq Soulchild justice with an R&B feel but infused with his own flavor.
His personality is shining brightly on his Instagram… see for yourself.
Stream his single ‘Name’ below.
Stream/download: Atlantic.lnk.to/NameSO
