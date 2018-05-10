On The Rise
Home > On The Rise

STREAM: Atlantic Records Newcomer Jevon Doe Puts His Spin On Music Shoulchild’s Hit Song ‘Just Friends’

The Durtty Boyz

Posted 3 hours ago
4 reads
Leave a comment

Meet Texas-born rapper & LA Residing MC Jevon Doe, he last graced our ears with the street single 3 strikes featuring ATL’s own Yummy Pearl.

Today he’s here to deliver the sounds to his rendition of the Early 2000s smash from Musiq Soulchild titled ‘Just Friends. His version does Musiq Soulchild justice with an R&B feel but infused with his own flavor.

His personality is shining brightly on his Instagram… see for yourself.

Olive Me some Me ! 😁😁😁 📸 @iironic

A post shared by Sweet Doe James (@jevondoe) on

Stream his single ‘Name’ below.

Stream/download: Atlantic.lnk.to/NameSO

Connect with Jevon Doe:

jevondoemusic.com

facebook.com/jevondoepage

instagram.com/jevondoe

twitter.com/jevondoe

youtube.com/jevondoe

Signed StarterCAM

RELATED

Stream: Jevon Doe Links Up With ATL Rapper Yummy Pearl For “3 Strikes”

 

atlantic records , Jevon Doe , name

Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now