Cathy Hughes Being Honored Today In Hometown, Watch Here!

Posted 2 hours ago
Back in Omaha with a grateful heart. Thankful for where it all began. #CathyHughesBlvd

Today Chairperson and Founder, Cathy Hughes will be honored in her hometown of Omaha, Nebraska. The city has decided to rename the street Ms. Hughes grew up on in her honor to Cathy Hughes Boulevard.

For exclusive photos and content from this weeks celebration can be found on her social platforms @urbanmediamavenPlease follow and celebrate with us on social media using the hashtag #CathyHughesBlvd. Watch below at 1p EST and check out cathyhuges.com.

