This Is What Happens When You Don’t Follow A Black Woman’s Directions

This lady pulled no punches for the cameras after a home-makeover show messed her living room up.

This is the true definition of a home-makeover gone wrong.

She just wanted a pool table and Prince-themed living room, but the little red “Hot Weels” Corvette and tacky wallpaper art weren’t cutting it and she didn’t hesitate to let it be known.

All her husband could do was laugh hysterically when the host looked to him to save her.

