They’ve Officially Gentrified Being ‘Thick’ And We Don’t Know How To Feel About It

Believe it or not, being voluptuous and curvy was a thing before Kim Kardashian made it a thing to middle America.

Believe it or not, most women of color are born that way and were chastised for it, at least once in their life.

it isn’t cool to be thick till your grown cause I swear I got teased for being a chubby/ “fat” girl while growing up 😂 — Kennedy's Song  (@callmeKen___) March 25, 2018

And believe it or not, Wypipo have managed to take something that we’ve already done and added mayonnaise.

Hip cleavage is summer's hottest new trend: https://t.co/6AlOrebTB7. pic.twitter.com/5ILpSLiXOs — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) May 20, 2018

We love Ashley Graham! But “hip cleaveage”? C’mon son.

Folks had a lot to say about the fake new Summer trend:

Sports illustrated used the term “hip clevage”…….. pic.twitter.com/2WbellGT7r — FaMe™ (@FaMeDeLaFleur) May 21, 2018

First it was thigh brows now it’s hip clevage ? Okay😂 https://t.co/t8SnRpfjcP — olweezy (@olwehn) May 21, 2018

Hip clevage? Wtf? It’s like they’re trying to give girls and women body issues 🤦🏽‍♀️ — Jessica Wyrick (@the_music_freak) May 21, 2018

Wtf is hip clevage?!??? Thickness is not new….. and far from a fucking “NEW” trend…. just delete the whole post https://t.co/X9PKL02RFM — eyecandy2_u (@eyecandy2_u) May 21, 2018

Hip clevage? Smh. Just because you rename something that already exists doesn't make it a new trend. — Don't kill my vibe (@LuvLyricalMusic) May 20, 2018

It’s not “new”, I’ve had it at least for 17 years. 🤦🏼‍♀️ — Lauren🍍 (@HealHelpHustle) May 21, 2018

What are your thoughts on this? Will y’all be showing off some “hip cleavage” this summer?

