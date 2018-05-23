Roy Wood Jr. is up to his early prank calls again. He called a woman and pretended to be someone from the place where she has to get her name changed at. Roy told her she would have to pay an extra $125 because the grace period to change her last name passed.

Follow @TheRSMS

He then told her that she didn’t love her husband enough to change it sooner. The woman changed her tone and got loud, that’s when Roy told her he was going to come slap her. You won’t believe how the prank call ended.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By An Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 8 photos Launch gallery Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] 1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8 2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8 3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8 4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8 5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8 6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8 7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8 8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami Source:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8 Skip ad Continue reading Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS] Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]

Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com