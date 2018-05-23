Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE]

Roy Wood Jr. is up to his early prank calls again. He called a woman and pretended to be someone from the place where she has to get her name changed at. Roy told her she would have to pay an extra $125 because the grace period to change her last name passed.
He then told her that she didn’t love her husband enough to change it sooner. The woman changed her tone and got loud, that’s when Roy told her he was going to come slap her. You won’t believe how the prank call ended.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Makes A Man Mad Enough To Get His Gun [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes Off On Roy Wood Jr. After Being Accused Of Damaging Tiles [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Prank Call: Woman Goes In After Being Cussed Out By An Employee And Supervisor [EXCLUSIVE]
The Latest:
- Birthday Bash Quiz: How Well Do You Know Plies?
- Georgia Woman Awarded $1 Billion In Damages For Sexual Assault Case
- Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality
- NFL Adopts New Policy Requiring Players To Stand For The Anthem, Twitter Reacts
- Sean John To Celebrate 20th Anniversary With Commemorative Tee Collection [PHOTOS]
- DAMN The Podcast Ep3: Damn Those Black Movies
- You Mad Donnie? Court Rules That Trump Can’t Block People On Twitter
- Petty Patrol: 8 Of The Most Outrageous & Ridiculous NFL Fines Of All Time
- Flex Zone: Will Smith Returns To Rap With A Boss Freestyle
- Ro James & BJ The Chicago Kid Predict Who Will Be The First To Get Married [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
Rickey Smiley On The Water In Miami [PHOTOS]
1. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 1 of 8
2. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 2 of 8
3. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 3 of 8
4. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 4 of 8
5. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 5 of 8
6. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 6 of 8
7. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 7 of 8
8. Rickey Smiley On The Water In MiamiSource:Breakwind Ent. 8 of 8
Prank Call: Woman Accused Of Being “Ghetto Married” [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com