Pusha T Fires Shot At Drake On “Daytona”; Previews Album At Listening Party

Pusha T is getting ready to release his long awaited King Push Daytona album tonight at midnight, but before he does so the Virginia veteran decided to hold a private listening party in NYC Wednesday night. With most of the media in attendance, a handful of snippets & clips from the album have been surfacing online, and one in particular that’s been making the most noise is Pusha’s song “Infrared.” In it, Pusha appears to take a subliminal shot at Drake, while giving his alleged ghostwriter, Quentin Miller, a shoutout.

