Shots Fired At Noblesville Middle School, Shooter In Custody

One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School.
Indiana State Police Sgt. John Perrine tweeted that the shooter is in custody and that two people were critically injured and en route to the hospital.
WISH-TV reports that shooter was male but no further details have been given at this time.
The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building. See the tweet below:
This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.
