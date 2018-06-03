The Air Jordan IV Travis Scott Drops June 9 [Photos]

Travis Scott‘s rap career and his baby mama may spark some envy, but his shoe deal may Trump both. The rapper’s got a shoe deal with Jordan Brand, and his Air Jordan IV Travis Scott drops next week.

The classic Air Jordan IV gets a University Blue, Black, Bleu Carolina and Noir colorway, which is a homage to Scott’s favorite NFL team growing up—probably the Houston Oilers, word to Warren Moon.

Besides the suede upper there is also Cactus Jack, his record label, branding on the left heel (instead of the usual Jumpman logo) and right insole as well as a Travis Scott tag on the inner left tongue which is a homage to the OG Air Jordan.

The Air Jordan IV Travis Scott drops on June 9.

Good hunting—more detailed photos on the flip.

Photos: Jordan Brand

