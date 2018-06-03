Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef

Atlanta artist Freako Rico interpreted the Drake and Pusha T battle for social media and the web is loving his work.

Check out the first volume of Rico’s BEEF comic below.

After all the new layers that were peeled back on “The Story Of Adidon,” Rico added a second visual.

Pending a response from Drake, we might get more heat from both MC’s and Freako Rico soon.

Shop Rico’s work here.

