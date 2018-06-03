CLOSE
Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef

Th ultra-Trippy Atlanta artist captured all the most ruthless bars in visual form.

Atlanta artist Freako Rico interpreted the Drake and Pusha T battle for social media and the web is loving his work.

Check out the first volume of Rico’s BEEF comic below.

After all the new layers that were peeled back on “The Story Of Adidon,” Rico added a second visual.

Pending a response from Drake, we might get more heat from both MC’s and Freako Rico soon.

Shop Rico’s work here.

Freako Rico Illustrates Drake Vs. Pusha T Beef was originally published on globalgrind.com

