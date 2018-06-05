Return of The King: LeBron James Graces ‘NBA 2K19’s 20TH Anniversary Cover, Rapsody, 2 Chainz & Jerreau Star In New Trailer

The 2017-18 NBA season is coming to an end but NBA 2K getting folks ready for the next season already. Today the company announced the king has returned to cover NBA 2K19.

How could they have known?

That is the question 2 Chainz, Rapsody and Jerreau ask as they break down the king’s ups and downs in the new trailer for next installment in the iconic basketball video game franchise. The announcement of James gracing the 20th anniversary edition comes as he is currently on a mission to obtain his 4th NBA championship.

The cover will serve as Akron’s favorite son’s second since and features him surrounded by words and phrases personally chosen by him that he lives by such as “Equality,” “Chosen One,” “Strive For Greatness,” “RWTW” (Roll With The Winners), “King,” “Goat” and “James Gang” are just some of them. If you’re an NBA fan you will also know Bron writes those words and phrases on his game sneakers before each game.

James, an avid NBA 2K player had this to say about his new cover:

“It’s humbling to be on the 20th anniversary cover of a game I’ve played and loved since I was a little kid. We were able to do something really unique for the cover that represents everything that drives me and inspires me – from my family to where I come from and words I live by. I’m honored my journey can be part of this special time in 2K history and I’m excited for fans to see it.”

NBA 2K19’s standard edition launches on September 11, the 20th Anniversary Edition unlocks on September 7 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Players can get started on their My Career mode early when NBA 2K19: The Prelude becomes available for download on August 31st. Here are all the goodies that will come with it the games 20TH Anniversary edition.

50,000 MyTEAM points;

20 MyTEAM League Packs (delivered one a week)

Sapphire LeBron James MyTEAM Card;

10 MyTEAM Heat Check Packs (delivered one a week beginning at the start of the NBA season)

5 LeBron-themed murals for MyCOURT;

LeBron MyCOURT design;

King’s Collection – Nike LeBron apparel & footwear (25 pairs!)

100,000 Virtual Currency;

Physical Items include:

LeBron NBA 2K19 poster;

poster; NBA 2K sticker sheet;

sticker sheet; Custom Wristband featuring LeBron’s chosen words.

They couldn’t have picked a better player to adorn their 20th anniversary cover. It would be the best punctuation mark on the season if Bron can will his Cleveland Cavaliers to victory over the mighty Golden State Warriors.

Peep the announcement trailer for NBA 2K19 below.

—

Photo: 2K/Take-Two Interactive

Return of The King: LeBron James Graces ‘NBA 2K19’s 20TH Anniversary Cover, Rapsody, 2 Chainz & Jerreau Star In New Trailer was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: