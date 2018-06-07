Marijuana has been decriminalized in Atlanta and the city of South Fulton. Does that mean you can smoke wherever? Question of the day LIVE with Reec Swiney #ReecQOTD
Reec
Posted 36 mins ago
0 reads Leave a comment
#winning , 107.9 , ATL , Atlanta , business , career , decrimanlization , facebook , Gotreec , hot , Hot 107.9 , Instagram , instagram. Facebook live , job , jobs , legalized , lies , live , marijuana , Money , news , proof , qotd , question of the day , Questions , radio , Reec , reeese , relationships , Rickey Smiley For Real , sports , Trending Topics , trump , Truth , TV , twitter , watch , weed , Work , work force
- Marijuana has been decriminalized in Atlanta and the city of South Fulton. Does that mean you can smoke wherever? Question of the day LIVE with Reec Swiney #ReecQOTD
- See who is hiring in the metro Atlanta!
- Would you warn someone that they might get cheated on if they are dating your Ex? Question of the day LIVE with Reec Swiney #ReecQOTD
Also On Hot 107.9:
comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.