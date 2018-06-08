Does Drake Have Another Secret Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show
| 06.08.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A couple weeks ago Pusha T exposed Drake claiming he had a child that he didn’t take care of with a porn star. Gary With Da Tea told a story about another woman coming forward claiming that she has a 2-year-old with the rapper. She spoke about how her child is waiting for Drake to come visit.

Gilbert Arenas is also making headlines. His ex-girlfriend claims that he threatening to send her naked pictures to her 10-year-old son. Gary also spoke about Fabolous and Emily B having a lavish birthday party for a 3-year-old.

RELATED: Why Lil Twist’s Response To Pusha T Is Hurting Instead Of Helping Drake [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Drake’s Dad Should Leave Wendy Williams Alone [EXCLUSIVE]

Make sure you listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Will Drake & Pusha T’s Beef Last All Summer? [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

21 photos Launch gallery

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

Continue reading The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T’s Drake Diss

Does Drake Have Another Secret Child? [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

comments – add yours
VIP Loyalty Program
Join the One VIP Loyalty Access email list to stay informed on special discounts & loyalty access exclusive events.

New Music
Latest
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close