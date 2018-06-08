Does Drake Have Another Secret Child? [EXCLUSIVE]

A couple weeks ago Pusha T exposed Drake claiming he had a child that he didn’t take care of with a porn star. Gary With Da Tea told a story about another woman coming forward claiming that she has a 2-year-old with the rapper. She spoke about how her child is waiting for Drake to come visit.
Gilbert Arenas is also making headlines. His ex-girlfriend claims that he threatening to send her naked pictures to her 10-year-old son. Gary also spoke about Fabolous and Emily B having a lavish birthday party for a 3-year-old.
The Best Twitter Reactions to Pusha T's Drake Diss
