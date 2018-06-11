Jada Pinkett Smith swears she knew when her eldest child lost his v-card. On her new show Red Table Talk, she tells her daughter Willow Smith “I knew the night—the night!—Jaden lost his virginity.” The famed actress credited her own “intuition,” but we think Jaden most likely made it hot when he walked into his house (late) looking like a brand new man.

Hit the flip for 5 photos that depict how we imagine he rolled up to his mama’s house after getting some for the first time.

How Jaden Smith Rolled Up To His Parents’ House After Losing His Virginity was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9: