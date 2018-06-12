The Pistons’ Andre Drummond is expanding his career beyond the basketball court. Outside of dominating on the court, he has began his career in the music industry. Drummond is in the studio with some special guests talking new music, his rap career, the Pistons new head coach and if they will make it to the NBA finals next season.

Check out the full video below:

Related:

That Was Quick: Dwane Casey Agrees To 5-Year Head Coaching Deal With Detroit Pistons

Detroit Pistons Owner Says ‘Changes’ Have To Be Made

Andre Drummond’s All White Celebrity Birthday Bash

Stay up-to-date by following us on Facebook, Twitter and on Instagram at @hiphopdetroit.

Andre Drummond In The Studio With DJ Angel Baby [Video] was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com

Also On Hot 107.9: