What IHOP Needs To Do To Get People To Eat IHOB Burgers [EXCLUSIVE]

| 06.13.18
Rickey Smiley and Gary With Da Tea love to eat breakfast. Headkrack spoke about the recent name change of IHOP to IHOB and they were pretty shocked. Everyone on the team mentioned that they’ve never seen anyone order burgers, but they have a lot to choose from.

Rickey talked about that if he wants a burger he will go to Burger King or Five Guys. He also said he’s not fooling with IHOP or there burgers. Sales might be dropping after breakfast so the company might be trying to figure out how to make customers come back in. Rickey also believes that they need to have good fries to go with the burgers. What do you think about the name change?

