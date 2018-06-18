CLOSE
Hip-Hop Reacts To The Shooting Death Of XXXTentacion

The rapper born Jahseh Onfroy was 20 years old.

xxxtentacion

Source: Photo: Instagram/xxxtentacion

In stunning news that has many scrambling for answers, XXXTentacion has been declared dead after being shot in South Florida on Monday (June 18). Across social media, Hip-Hop figures are reacting to the news as the murder of the 20-year-old rapper is sending shockwaves across the nation.

“This can’t be f*cking real bruh,” Denzel Curry tweeted when the news broke. His words echoed that of many in the Hip-Hop community, including J. Cole and many others. Because of XXXTentacion’s violent past and allegations of domestic abuse, some who commented were also not sympathetic in their reactions.

We’ve collected some of the comments from Twitter and shared them below and on the following pages.

Photo: Instagram

Hip-Hop Reacts To The Shooting Death Of XXXTentacion

