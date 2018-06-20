CLOSE
Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Over Trump Administration Detaining Toddlers

The host apologized for getting emotional, something anyone with a heart never needed from her.

STRATHAM, NH - FEBRUARY 5: Rachel Maddow, host of The Rachel Ma

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

MSNBC‘s Rachel Maddow echoed the sentiment of many in the nation while trying to deliver an on-air report regarding President Donald Trump‘s aggressive anti-immigrant tactics of late. When trying to explain the so-called “tender age” shelters being used to detain babies and toddlers separated from their parents at the border, Maddow broke down and couldn’t finish her segment due to the explosive details.

The Hill reports:

MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow broke down in tears on-air over a report about the Trump administration operating “tender age” shelters for migrant babies and toddlers.

Maddow choked up while reading the first lines of the Associated Press’ report on the three facilities where children under the age of 13 are being sent after being separated from their parents at the border.

She was unable to read the description of the shelters, first asking a producer to display a graphic, and then deciding to abruptly end her segment.

“I think I’m going to have to hand this off, sorry,” the MSNBC host said through tears.

Yes, folks. This is who the American people elected as president, a man who leads an administration that is attempting to justify this terrible act as political policy.

Maddow took to Twitter to apologize for breaking down on-air, although she hardly needed to do that despite the professional reason for doing so.

Photo: Getty

Rachel Maddow Breaks Down Over Trump Administration Detaining Toddlers was originally published on hiphopwired.com

