Judge Delays Ruling On Whether Meek Mill Will Receive New Trial

Rihmeek faces more waiting games.

Source: Mayweather vs McGregor Pre-Event VIP Party Red Carpet at T-Mobile Arena Featuring: Meek Mills Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States When: 26 Aug 2017 Credit: Judy Eddy/WENN.com Uploaded By Godspeed

Meek Mill will have to exhibit some additional patience as his legal situation is being worked out. The judge will need more time to decide whether he will receive a new case.

Earlier this year Mill’s legal team requested that his old trial be dismissed due to critical credibility issues of a police officer who testified against him. The officer in question had a long history of corruption and misconduct leading the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office to also with their request stating “Commonwealth does not have confidence in the credibility of Reginald Graham’s testimony in this case.”

On Monday, June 18 an evidence meeting was held where Judge Genece Brinkley stated she will rule “in due time” on whether or not a new trial will be granted putting all the momentum on hold for the “I’m A Boss” rapper.

According to several attendees of the meeting there were several tense moments including when Brinkley allegedly laughed during the testimony of an expert witness and used improper language that would suggest to she has already mentally ruled against the MMG artist.

Meek was greeted by his fans upon exiting the courthouse and thank them for their ongoing support. “”Thank you to everyone coming out and standing up for me. It means a lot to me,” he revealed. “I spent Father’s Day with my son last night. If it wasn’t for people like y’all I wouldn’t be here today to spend time like that with my son. So, I wanna say thank y’all.” In a brief interview with CBS3 he also took a perceived shot at Brinkley actions saying “”I feel like what went on in the courtroom today is disgraceful.”

In the past it has been alleged that the magistrate asked that Mill shout her out in a track and remake a Boyz II Men song in her honor for what many interpret as leniency.

Via Billboard Magazine

Photo: WENN.com

