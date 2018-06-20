CLOSE
These “Serious Young Thug” Memes Are The Best Thing On Twitter Right Now

We don't know exactly what was the outcome of these two in the studio but we are just happy that this photo exists now.

In spite of all the craziness going on in the world, you can always count on Twitter with the help of Young Thug to supply some good laughs to get you through the day.

Young Thug is no stranger to being the talk of social media thanks in large part to his choice of fashion, the eye-opening cover for his album ‘Jeffery’ or wanting us to call him “SEX.”  All of those moments generated some memorable memes but its a new photo featuring the “Super Slimey” rapper looking very serious and Lil Durk watching cautiously in the studio that has Twitter’s comedic juices flowing.

Twitter users have come up with numerous scenarios that could accurately describe what is correctly taking place in the photo. From a parent checking their concerned child’s grades, Thugger commanding the Starship Enterprise and even being the leader of the free world.

You gotta love Twitter, we are sure Thugger is getting a good laugh out of these memes featuring him. We don’t know exactly what was the outcome of these two in the studio, but we are just happy that this photo exists now. Do yourselves a favor and hit the gallery to see the rest of this comedic gold.

These “Serious Young Thug” Memes Are The Best Thing On Twitter Right Now was originally published on hiphopwired.com

