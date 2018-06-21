Blac Chyna Dumps Her Teenage Boyfriend, Twitter Reacts

Blac Chyna is no longer dating 18-year-old YBN Almighty Jay and according to reports it’s all because of his wandering eye. TMZ states Chyna was upset over the fact that Jay was “slipping into a few girls’ DMs,” adding “She also claims he was hanging out with several chicks after performances.”
We’re not sure what Chyna expected from a relationship with an 18-year-old (if you can even call it that?) but the site reports she has kicked him to the curb over the aforementioned issues, recent arguments, and rumors that he has a baby on the way. Now what’s she going to do about that tattoo of his name on her arm? See below.
