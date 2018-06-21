CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

YouTube Acquires Warren G Doc ‘G-Funk’ ft. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More

It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews

1 reads
Leave a comment
Play-N-Skillz And Snoop Dogg 'Thing's We'd Do' Music Video Shoot - Los Angeles, CA

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

YouTube has announced they will be bringing the untold story of one of Hip-Hop’s iconic and influential sub-genres G-Funk.

The popular video streaming platform acquired the highly-anticipated music documentary G-Funk: The Untold Story of Warren G and How Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Sub-Genre Came To Be. It will be told through the eyes of Warren G who is the pioneer of the sub-genre. The film focuses on Warren G, Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg’s rise to international fame in the Early 90’s.

It will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews with  Snoop Dogg, Chuck D, Ice Cube, Ice T, Too Short, The D.O.C., Wiz Khalifa, and more as they talk about Warren G’s story and G-Funk’s cultural impact.

In a press release, Warren G had this to say about the upcoming music documentary: “I really wanted people to experience the world of West Coast hip-hop seen through my eyes, and also how it helped inspire and evolve the current music of today. We all knew we were creating something dope but didn’t realize it would have such a lasting effect on music indefinitely.”

Earlier in the month, Warren G recently held an advanced screening of the G-Funk at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. G-Funk marks the directorial debut for 24-year-old filmmaker Karam Gill, and the “Regulate” rapper serves as a producer on the film. G-Funk premiers under the YouTube Originals banner on July 11, 2018, exclusively on YouTube Premium.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty

 

 

 

YouTube Acquires Warren G Doc ‘G-Funk’ ft. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9:
Derez Deshon On The Durtty Boyz Show

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading YouTube Acquires Warren G Doc ‘G-Funk’ ft. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close