We haven’t heard from K Camp in a while, but that’s going to change now that he’s out of a bad recording contract.

Watch him explain the situation and celebrate his freedom below.

K Camp (@kcamp) announces that he’s been stuck in a bad contract for 2 years and is finally free 😳🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XcWx5fl4oV — 808s & Car Shakes (@808snCarShakess) June 25, 2018

Finally Free: K Camp Says He Is Out Of Bad Contract After Two Year Hiatus was originally published on globalgrind.com

