Finally Free: K Camp Says He Is Out Of Bad Contract After Two Year Hiatus

Expect to hear new work from the bonafide hit-maker very soon.

K. Camp at 106 & Park 2014

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

We haven’t heard from K Camp in a while, but that’s going to change now that he’s out of a bad recording contract.

Watch him explain the situation and celebrate his freedom below.

