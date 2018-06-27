CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Erica Mena VS Stevie J, Sierra Signs Those Papers, Kirk Meets His Son & Other #LHHATL Moments

Things get real interesting now that Stevie is back.

4 reads
Leave a comment
Roger Bonds Birthday Celebration Hosted By Stevie J

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

It’s been a few weeks but, the “good guy” Stevie J is back on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, and things get interesting quickly now that he is back on the scene. 

But before we hop into that drama, last night’s episode picks up with fan favorite Tokyo Vanity during a performance of her new music. Tokyo admits she misses Wanda Sykes’ twin aka Tabius and invites him to the show. While she performing her song, she sees him having a conversation with Keely who she can’t stand at all. Keely is there “scouting talent” and wants to break bread with Tokyo because she feels they got off on the wrong foot.

After her performance, Tabius greets her with some flowers and Keely and Tokyo is not too happy to see her. Keely and Tabius try to talk to Tokyo, but she does not want to hear it. She dismisses Keely due to her messy nature and eventually Tabius too just for the fact he brought her back there in the first place.

We really don’t understand why Keely was there either and why she is still on this show.

Thanks to a conversation with Sierra later, Tokyo decides to give the love of her life Tabius another shot.

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty

CONTINUED 

Erica Mena VS Stevie J, Sierra Signs Those Papers, Kirk Meets His Son & Other #LHHATL Moments was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1 2 3 4Next page »

Also On Hot 107.9:
The Smokers Club Fest

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

16 photos Launch gallery

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

Continue reading Erica Mena VS Stevie J, Sierra Signs Those Papers, Kirk Meets His Son & Other #LHHATL Moments

20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]

This list is not in any specific order.

comments – add yours
New Music
Latest
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
10 items
My Bad: 10 Celebrity Apologies Of 2016

Check out these celebs who've begged for forgiveness in 2016.
12.19.16
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close