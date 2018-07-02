Michael Cohen, the former attorney for President Donald Trump and a close member of the business mogul’s inner circle, found himself at the center of a federal investigation for a number of charges. In his first interview since his home was raided by the FBI, Cohen shared that his loyalty is his family and country first, not President Trump.

Back in April, Cohen’s home and office were both raided in connection to a federal investigation into wire fraud, bank fraud, and campaign finance violations. Since then, Cohen has kept himself out of the public eye while awaiting new developments. ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos sat down with the former Trump fixer for a 45-minute discussion.

From ABC News:

But in his first in-depth interview since the FBI raided his office and homes in April, Cohen strongly signaled his willingness to cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller and federal prosecutors in the Southern District of New York — even if that puts President Trump in jeopardy.

“My wife, my daughter and my son have my first loyalty and always will,” Cohen told me. “I put family and country first.”

We spoke for 45 minutes Saturday evening at a Manhattan hotel, where Cohen has been staying for the past several months. And during that time, the question of whether Cohen might flip on the president has been the subject of intense speculation.

Cohen has retained legal counsel in his federal case and kept largely mum about his connections with the Stormy Daniels affair, choosing to defer to the fact he’s under advice from his attorney to speak carefully about what’s to come.

—

Photo: Getty

Michael Cohen Says Family & Country Has Loyalty First, Not President Trump was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9: