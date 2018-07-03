Gary With Da Tea Shares Touching Words At His Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s Gary With Da Tea’s birthday celebration! Gary wore a floral suit and was surprised with a tea party by his co-workers that are more like family to him. A piano player dropped some notes as Gary spoke to everyone and delivered a remarkable speech.
He took the words from one of his favorite artist, Diana Ross. Gary then began saying the lyrics of “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The words are:
“If you need me, call me
No matter where you are
No matter how far
Just call my name
I’ll be there in a hurry
On that you can depend and never worry
You see, my love is alive
It’s like a seed that only needs the thought of you
To grow
So if you feel the need for company
Please, my darling, let it be me
I may not be able to express
The depth of the love I feel for you
But a writer put it very nicely
When he was away from the one he loved
He sat down and wrote these words:
No wind, (no wind)
No rain, (no rain)
Nor winter’s cold
Can stop me, babe
(Oh, babe) baby (baby)
If you’re my goal
No wind, (no wind)
No rain, (no rain)
Can stop me, babe
If you wanna go
I know, I know you must follow the sun
Wherever it leads
But remember
If you should fall short of your desires
Remember life holds for you one guarantee
You’ll always have me
And if you should miss my lovin’
One of these old days
If you should ever miss the arms
That used to hold you so close, or the lips
That used to touch yours so tenderly
Just remember what I told you
The day I set you free
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Ain’t no valley low enough
Ain’t no river wild enough
To keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Ain’t no valley low enough
(Say it again)
Ain’t no river wild enough
To keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Nothing can keep me
Keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough (no)
Nothing can keep me
Keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Ain’t no valley low enough
(Say it again)
Ain’t no river wild enough
To keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Ain’t no valley low enough
Ain’t no river wild enough
To keep me from you
Nothing in this world
(Ain’t no valley low enough)
Nothing in this world
Can keep me from you, baby
Just call my name
I’ll be there in a hurry
Just call my name
I’ll be there
Ain’t no mountain high enough
Nothing can keep me, keep me from you
Ain’t no mountain high enough
(Say it again)
Ain’t no river wild enough
To keep me from you”
The song is about someone you love that you want to be with away from you and Gary never wants to leave the people he works with. We hope Gary had an amazing birthday and enjoyed himself!
Gary With Da Tea Shares Touching Words At His Birthday Party [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com