French Montana Ordered To Pay Waka Flocka’s Mom $2 Million

The mother of Waka Flocka, Debra Antney, has managed the early careers of several Hip-Hop stars and won a judgment against former client French Montana last year in Georgia. In a new filing, the Bad Boy rapper faced a new judgment and will have to pay Anteyjust over $2 million.

The Blast reports:

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Antney’s company, Mizay Entertainment, filed for a sister state judgment stemming from a $1,999,588.41 judgment she won against French last year.

Mizay won the judgment in Georgia and the sister state judgment allows the company to collect in California.

Antney won her lawsuit against French in 2017 (and no one noticed) for $1,864,012.50 and was subsequently awarded $135,140.91 more for interest when the final judgment was entered in January 2018.

The outlet adds that the original suit took place in 2013 after Atney said Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, took on deals behind her back.

